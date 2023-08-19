Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

There was rainfall in parts of Delhi early Saturday and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 151 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

