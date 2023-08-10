Asiatic lions have steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM Modi

On the World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is proud to be home to the Asiatic lions and has seen a steady rise in their numbers over the last few years.

He tweeted, "World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India."



"I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come," he added.

The day is dedicated to the majestic animal and aimed at raising awareness about it.

India has successfully reversed the declining trend in their numbers and lion population has steadily risen over the years.

Also Read Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here PM conferred with France's highest award 'Grand Cross of Legion of Honour' PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar today PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain on day of Ashura Torch rally in Imphal Valley demands special session of Manipur assembly Instead of targeting 'INDIA' bloc, focus on Manipur, Haryana: Sibal to Shah 'War-like stores' recovered by army troops in J-K's Kokernag, 3 held Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of 77th Independence Day Top headlines: MPC meet expectations, Data bill compliance timelines, more