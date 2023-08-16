Sonari airport powered through solar power with commissioning of 2.0 MWp

The entire operations of Tata Steel-owned Sonari Airport here will now be powered through solar energy with the commissioning of a ground-mounted solar power project of 2.0 MWp (Megawatt peak) capacity, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The project commissioned on Monday has been commissioned by Tata Power under an agreement with Tata Steel for the installation of a total of 41 MW with a combination of rooftop, floating and ground-mounted solar panels across its locations.

Earlier, four rooftop solar projects totalling 7.65 MWp have been commissioned at its Central Warehouse, Cold Rolling Mill, Wire Rod Mill and Hot Strip Mill. A floating solar power project of 10.8 MWp in Tata Steel Jamshedpur Works is also nearing completion.