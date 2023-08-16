Confirmation

Sonari airport powered through solar power with commissioning of 2.0 MWp

A floating solar power project of 10.8 MWp in Tata Steel Jamshedpur Works is also nearing completion

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
The entire operations of Tata Steel-owned Sonari Airport here will now be powered through solar energy with the commissioning of a ground-mounted solar power project of 2.0 MWp (Megawatt peak) capacity, a company statement said on Wednesday.
The project commissioned on Monday has been commissioned by Tata Power under an agreement with Tata Steel for the installation of a total of 41 MW with a combination of rooftop, floating and ground-mounted solar panels across its locations.
Earlier, four rooftop solar projects totalling 7.65 MWp have been commissioned at its Central Warehouse, Cold Rolling Mill, Wire Rod Mill and Hot Strip Mill. A floating solar power project of 10.8 MWp in Tata Steel Jamshedpur Works is also nearing completion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

