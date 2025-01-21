Business Standard

Sonowal launches projects worth Rs 2,000 cr to expand capacity at JNPA

JNPA is amongst top global ports and India's largest port. It has crossed 10+ million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) capacity in January 2025

In 2024, the port handled highest ever container volume of 7.05 million TEUs, performing at more than 90 per cent capacity. | File Photo: PTI

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched multiple projects worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore in order to expand capacity at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPA), according to an official statement.

The statement further said JNPA is amongst top global ports and India's largest port. It has crossed 10+ million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) capacity in January 2025 and is poised to achieve 10 million TEUs throughput by 2027.

In 2024, the port handled highest ever container volume of 7.05 million TEUs, performing at more than 90 per cent capacity, it added.

According to the statement, it had an annual growth of 11 per cent Y-o-Y last year as compared to the previous calendar year.

 

"The upgradation of Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) in 2025 is also likely to add capacity to the port," the statement said.

Major MoUs (memorandums of understanding) were signed in the presence of Sonowal for the development of the Vadhavan Port Project.

"A MoU between VPPL and Reliance Industries Limited allocates Liquid Jetty along with 50 acres of land at Vadhavan port under PPP model.

"This investment is estimated at Rs 645 crore and is likely to commence by 2030," it said.

As part of the Rs 2,000 crore capacity enhancement projects at JNPA, Sonowal also launched the development of a state-of-the-art Agro Processing Facility.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

