Madras Christian College launches B-school with unique internship model

Madras Christian College launches B-school with unique internship model

The B-School is spread over a 3.5-acre area adjacent to the MCC campus in Tambaram

Photo: Shutterstock

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Around 187-year-old Madras Christian College on Tuesday formally started its B-School, with a unique half-day each of class and internship in tie up with industry majors.
 
For the MCC Boyd Tandon School of Business, leading Indian-American businesswoman, two-time Grammy-nominated musical artist, and Tandon Capital Associates chairperson Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon has been appointed as the mentor, and chairperson of its advisory council. Tandon is also the sister of former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi.
 
The B-School is spread over a 3.5-acre area adjacent to the MCC campus in Tambaram and offers a unique two-year PGDM programme that promises a holistic management education that produces “future ready” managers. Approved by AICTE, the programme consists of master classes, internships from the first term, mandatory venture creation, industry relevant curriculum, social immersion, liberal dose of liberal arts, international tours, state of the art infrastructure and much more.
 
 
“With the way the world is investing in India, we felt the current need is to have colleges offer programs that produce industry ready. In our search for a suitable partner, we did not need to look further than Tandon for a more passionate educator and one of MCC’s most distinguished alumni. The amount of time and effort that Tandon continues to give to the Business School is extraordinary. Her expertise and wisdom has greatly impacted the creation of a unique Business School that India can be proud of,” said K M Mammen, Chairman, MCC Association and Board of Directors and Chairman, MRF.
 
According to the management, the key highlights of the course include the internship model through which students will be placed as interns with industry partners right from the first semester and this will continue for the period of the course. This format will have the students attending classes in the morning and interning at their respective firms in the afternoons.

As part of the course, students will develop their own startup projects and go through the daily rigour of functioning as entrepreneurs so that the discipline of creation and nurture is instilled in them. This will be done in collaboration with the MCC-MRF Innovation Park next door.
 
“Business today needs leaders who are multidimensional which is why our PGDM program will involve interdisciplinary studies across the two years the students will spend with us. To develop these well rounded leaders, we have designed a SIGVI model for our course which stands for Social, Industry, Global, Venture and Impact readiness,” Tandon said.
 

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

