close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SpiceJet suspends flight operations from Ahmedabad-Goa for a month

The bench led by NCLT President Ramalingam Sudhakar directed SpiceJet to attend the hearing on the given date

IANS New Delhi
SpiceJet doubles frequency of cargo flights to China

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Three days after lessors requested the aviation regulator, DGCA, to de-register three of the airline's planes, SpiceJet has suspended flight operations from Ahmedabad-Goa, for a month, sources in the know of things said.

However, an official at SpiceJet claimed they keep on suspending operations as per demand and the flights are not grounded.

Earlier, lessors had requested DGCA de-register one aircraft each from Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation Leasing.

The low-cost carrier, SpiceJet, is facing bankruptcy proceedings as the Ireland-based aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd has moved the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to launch a bankruptcy process against the airline.

Agreeing to hear the lessor's plea, a two-member bench of the NCLT issued a notice to the airline and posted the matter for further consideration on May 17.

The bench led by NCLT President Ramalingam Sudhakar directed SpiceJet to attend the hearing on the given date.

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices

Russian carrier Aeroflot increases flight frequency on Delhi-Moscow route

Investors expect Sebi will fulfil mandate of protecting interests: Congress

Cyclone Mocha to cause 'heavy' rainfall in most northeastern states

MoS Agri pitches for adoption of new farm tech for achieving $5 trn economy

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan

When BJP comes to power, it stops Congress' projects: Ashok Gehlot

Claiming default in dues payment, Aircastle has sought initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet commented that the notice was issued routinely in connection with the Aircastle matter.

"In the Aircastle issue, a notice was issued in normal course. There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are in settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same," the spokesperson said.

--IANS

ssh/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SpiceJet Ahmedabad Goa flight

First Published: May 12 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

No plans to sell stake in consumer healthcare biz: Sanofi India MD Hrosz

Rodolfo Hrosz, MD of Sanofi
3 min read

Hero MotoCorp partners Motosport SA in Costa Rica for sales, services

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

US calls for S Korea to be vocal against Russia's aggression of Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine conflict
3 min read

MoS Agri pitches for adoption of new farm tech for achieving $5 trn economy

agriculture
2 min read
Premium

New launches, exports pick up to drive volume gains for Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors, Classic 350 motorcycle
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

Supreme Court
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon