SpiceJet suspends flight operations from Ahmedabad-Goa for a month

Three days after lessors requested the aviation regulator, DGCA, to de-register three of the airline's planes, SpiceJet has suspended flight operations from Ahmedabad-Goa, for a month, sources in the know of things said.

However, an official at SpiceJet claimed they keep on suspending operations as per demand and the flights are not grounded.

Earlier, lessors had requested DGCA de-register one aircraft each from Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation Leasing.

The low-cost carrier, SpiceJet, is facing bankruptcy proceedings as the Ireland-based aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd has moved the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to launch a bankruptcy process against the airline.

Agreeing to hear the lessor's plea, a two-member bench of the NCLT issued a notice to the airline and posted the matter for further consideration on May 17.

The bench led by NCLT President Ramalingam Sudhakar directed SpiceJet to attend the hearing on the given date.

Also Read 'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160% Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3 SpiceJet posts highest ever quarterly loss amid high fuel prices Russian carrier Aeroflot increases flight frequency on Delhi-Moscow route Investors expect Sebi will fulfil mandate of protecting interests: Congress Cyclone Mocha to cause 'heavy' rainfall in most northeastern states MoS Agri pitches for adoption of new farm tech for achieving $5 trn economy CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 cr bribe for not framing Aryan When BJP comes to power, it stops Congress' projects: Ashok Gehlot

Claiming default in dues payment, Aircastle has sought initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet commented that the notice was issued routinely in connection with the Aircastle matter.

"In the Aircastle issue, a notice was issued in normal course. There was no adverse ruling against SpiceJet. The court has recognised the fact that parties are in settlement discussions and they can continue to pursue the same," the spokesperson said.

--IANS

ssh/pgh