close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

When BJP comes to power, it stops Congress' projects: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that whenever a BJP government is formed in the state, it stalls the projects started by a Congress government

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that whenever a BJP government is formed in the state, it stalls the projects started by a Congress government.

He cited the Barmer refinery project as an example to make his allegation, saying the project has incurred additional expenditure due to the delay.

Addressing a gathering in Alwar district, Gehlot said the BJP had envisaged the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to ensure drinking and irrigation water for 13 districts, including Alwar, and his government is continuing the project. He said the project was started by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

He, however, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to declare ERCP a project of national importance and he had written letters to him on the matter but he is yet to receive a reply.

"When a BJP government is formed in the state, projects started by the Congress are stalled by them," he said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister inaugurated the Mini Secretariat building in Alwar.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Barmer rape case: NCW Chairperson writes to Rajasthan DGP for investigation

Congress to continue fighting BJP, RSS to protect democracy: CM Gehlot

Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

HC orders investigation of shivling-like structure inside Gyanvapi mosque

MCD standing committee row: No prejudice in re-polling, Delhi Mayor to HC

Legality to same sex marriage will have adverse impact on society: Survey

SC hints at granting Sebi three-month extension to complete Adani probe

Foreign exchange reserves jump by $7.2 bn to $595.98 bn, says RBI

He said whenever a new division is formed, Alwar will be a priority.

Recently, the state government announced the formation of three new divisions in the state.

He exuded confidence that the people of the state will repeat the Congress government in the state in the upcoming assembly election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot BJP Congress

First Published: May 12 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HC orders investigation of shivling-like structure inside Gyanvapi mosque

Allahabad High Court, HC, high court, Allahabad
1 min read

MCD standing committee row: No prejudice in re-polling, Delhi Mayor to HC

Shelly Oberoi
5 min read

EXIM Bank profit rises two-fold in FY23, revenue rises 37% to Rs 11,488 cr

exim bank
3 min read

Legality to same sex marriage will have adverse impact on society: Survey

Australian PM Turnbull promises gay marriage referendum if re-elected
4 min read
Premium

Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials

Bandhan Group, IIFL in race to acquire Aegon Life Insurance: Officials
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

Supreme Court
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon