Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

States, UTs asked to report on staff strength in pollution control bodies

The NGT was hearing a matter taken suo motu of a media report claiming that the pollution control boards (PCBs) across the country did not have the resources to perform their functions

National Green Tribunal

Out of 11,969 sanctioned posts, only 5,877 are filled (across the country), National Green Tribunal said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has directed all states and Union territories to file reports regarding the actual staff strength in state pollution control boards and pollution control committees.
The tribunal also sought a report regarding the infrastructure in their environmental laboratories.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NGT was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu ( on its own) cognisance of a media report claiming that the pollution control boards (PCBs) across the country did not have the resources to perform their functions.
The report cited several reasons, including inadequate sanctioned strength of personnel, a high number of vacancies especially in technical positions and the absence of proper training.
In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The news item raises a substantial issue affecting the compliance of environmental laws."

The bench said according to a Central Pollution Control Board report, the news report about insufficient staffing of the PCBs across the country was correct.
It said the report disclosed the status of manpower of state PCBs and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) across 28 states and eight Union Territories (UTs) in the country.
"Out of 11,969 sanctioned posts, only 5,877 are filled (across the country) and in many states such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, etc., the working strength in the SPCBs/PCCs is even less than half of the sanctioned strength," the bench said.
It said in some states there was the absence of properly accredited environmental laboratories, while in some UTs these laboratories under the Environment Protection Act were not even established.
The tribunal then impleaded as parties all states and UTs along with the CPCB's central and regional laboratories through the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).
It directed them to file reports regarding the state PCBs and PCCs concerned showing the sanctioned strength and working strength of staff, the ratio of administrative, ministerial and technical staff and their regulating and monitoring facilities.
"In respect of laboratories, the report will disclose the sanctioned strength and present working strength of staff, the infrastructure which is available in the labs and further needs for equipment and infrastructure in those labs and the provisions made in laboratories for enforcement and monitoring of hotspots in critically polluted areas," the tribunal said.

Also Read

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Deteriorating air quality in Delhi, violations of Grap: NGT issues notices

NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on pollution caused by stubble burning

India to add $5 bn aircraft carrier to counter China's naval presence

13 hydropower projects to bring Rs 1.4 trn investment in Arunachal: Singh

Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date tomorrow: Bajwa

Assets of those named by UNSC for terror funding to be frozen within 24 hrs

COP28 to focus heavily on methane emissions, India likely to stand ground

The report should also include the availability of the budget and its sources and expenditures in the last two years (2020-2021 and 2021-2022), it added.
The matter has been listed for further proceedings on February 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Green Tribunal Pollution Control India pollution

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon