Stone pelting on trains continues in Kerala, Vande Bharat window damaged

Railway officials said the incident occurred near Vatakara between 4 PM and 4.30 PM

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kerala continued with some miscreants on Wednesday damaging one of the windows of the moving Vande Bharat express.
Three days after two trains were pelted with stones in the northern Kannur district, the Vande Bharat express from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram met with the same treatment resulting in damage to one of its windows and raising safety concerns over rail travel.
Railway officials said the incident occurred near Vatakara between 4 PM and 4.30 PM.
The window of the C-8 coach of the train was damaged in the incident, officials said.
"No one was injured in the incident. The glass was shattered from the outside," they said.
Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed the windowpane badly damaged and taped up from the outside.

On Sunday evening, stones were pelted on the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express when the trains reached a region between Kannur South and Valapattanam in the district.
The windowpane of the AC coaches of both trains were found damaged, officials had said.
Earlier also a couple of incidents of stone pelting against the Vande Bharat express were reported from the state after the train was launched in Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April this year.
First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

