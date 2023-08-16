Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Summit on traditional medicine to be held alongside G20 health meet in Guj

India currently holds the presidency of the G20, or Group of Twenty, an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies

G20

The first-of-its kind summit, which will take place on August 17-18 in the Gujarat capital, has been co-hosted by the Union Ministry of Ayush

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us
A global summit on traditional medicine organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will focus on the role of age-old medical practices in addressing health challenges and driving progress in sustainable development, and will be held alongside the August 17 to 19 health ministerial meeting of G20 in Gandhinagar, officials said on Wednesday.
The first-of-its kind summit, which will take place on August 17-18 in the Gujarat capital, has been co-hosted by the Union Ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy). A government-funded event on medical travel will also be held as part of the three-day meeting of G20 health ministers in Gandhinagar, said the officials.

India currently holds the presidency of the G20, or Group of Twenty, an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

"An event planned under the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (based in Gujarat's Jamnagar) will be the first-of-its-kind and the biggest traditional medicine event organised by the WHO," Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush Ministry, said at a press conference here. Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, who was also present at the press conference, said the biggest government-funded event to promote medical travel will focus on global collaborations and partnerships for building a resilient healthcare system.

The 4th health working group deputies and health working group ministers' meeting will be held in Gandhinagar from August 17 to 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the G20 health ministerial meeting on August 18. A joint health-finance ministers' meeting will also be organised on August 19 as part of the event. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the meeting, where finance ministers of G20 member countries will be present virtually, the officials said.

Kotecha said the WHO summit will focus on the role of traditional medicine (TM) in addressing health challenges and driving progress in sustainable development. More than 350 representatives from over 90 countries and 200 delegates from India will attend the summit, where health ministers of 12 countries other than those from the G20 will also be present, he said.

A declaration at the end of the two-day summit will set the direction for the Jamnagar-based Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the centre in presence of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in April last year.

"The special agenda of the event is to discuss evidence-based traditional medicine practices and how to bring it into the public health delivery system and use TM for universal health coverage," Kotecha said. He said among those attending the event will be scientists, practitioners of traditional medicines, policymakers, health workers and members of civil society, among others. Participants from all six regional centres of the WHO will attend the global programme.

An exhibition showcasing the speciality of regions in traditional medicine will also be organised by the WHO with support of the India government, Kotecha said. A joint meeting of G20 health ministers and high-level delegations of global traditional medicine will be held on August 18 to discuss how to take traditional medicine forward, said the Ayush Ministry Secretary.

"It is a special opportunity for India to provide leadership in traditional medicine," he said. Kotecha said India has achieved many landmarks in the area of traditional medicine and it is working on framing Ayush courses with the WHO's help.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a separate Ayush e-visa category for those seeking travel for traditional medicine systems and yoga retreat. Union Ministry of Health's Additional Secretary Agarwal said at the joint press conference that the event on promotion of medical travel will focus on encouraging global collaboration and partnership and health workforce mobility. "This will be the biggest government-funded medical travel event held (in India) ever.

As many as 30 G20 ministers will attend the combined sessions where we will showcase their medical power and field visits to Ayush and modern medical hospitals," Agarwal said. More than 70 hospitals will hold an exhibition and over 400 foreign buyers and representatives of 70 countries have registered for the event, he said.

As many as 167 private hospitals from across the globe, 125 medical facilitators, regulators of 23 countries, 64 government hospital representatives, medical associations of 11 countries, investors and insurance companies will take part in the mega event, said the senior bureaucrat. "We have held eight consultative meetings online with invited countries of G20 and 23 international global organizations working in the health sector.

A discussion on the outcome document will be held tomorrow (Thursday)," he said. India has often talked about the need for an interim medical countermeasures coordination platform and presented a concept note to the WHO. India has also given a proposal for global initiative on digital health in its G20 meetings, Agarwal said. "It is important for all stakeholders to come together and develop an ecosystem for digital health so that technology does not only remain in pilot mode but also goes to population," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Centre asks ICAR-CIFA to focus on research on diseases affecting fisheries

Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC

IAF postpones October's mega multilateral air exercise to next year

President Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate for Navy on Thursday

Nepal requests India to supply rice, sugar to avert possible food scarcity

Topics : G20 G20 Meet G20 summit medicine WHO

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon