Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC

The IOA was responding to a petition filed by three boxers over they not being selected for the upcoming Asian Games in China's Hangzhou

Mary Kom (51kg) during a bout with Colombia's Valencia Victoria at AIBA's Women's World Championship, in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj fixed August 18 as the next date of hearing, Malik said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the selection of sportspersons for participation in major international events is the responsibility of national sports federations.
The IOA was responding to a petition filed by three boxers over they not being selected for the upcoming Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.
Pugilists Amit Panghal, a World Boxing Championship silver medallist, Rohit Mor and Sagar Ahlawat had moved the high court last month against the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and others after they were left out of the Indian squad for the Asian Games to be held from September 23 to October 8.
They had petitioned against the BFI's evaluation process for the selection of the Asian Games squad.
The petitioners had alleged that the BFI had changed the selection criteria for national coaching camps, world championships and Asian Games in violation of the National Sports Development Code of India (NSCI)-2011.
The petitioners had contended that the selection of sportspersons to represent the country in international events should be by means of selection trials.

The boxers' counsel Sajjan Malik said that the IOA submitted its reply before the high court during the resumed hearing in the matter on Wednesday.
Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj fixed August 18 as the next date of hearing, Malik said.
In the reply filed by the joint secretary/acting CEO, Indian Olympic Association, it was submitted that "as per the Memorandum and Rules and Regulations of Indian Olympic Association (as amended up to 02.11.2022) the role of the IOA was only limited to enforcement of rules and regulations of the International Olympic Committee".
"The National Sports Federations have their own autonomy and their constitution should be in consonance with their respective International Sports Federation. Further, as per the National Sports Development Code of India (NSCI), 2011, the selection of sports persons for participation in Major International Events is the responsibility of the National Sports Federation only," according to the reply.
"Hence, there is no role of IOA in the changing of the criteria as alleged by the petitioners," it stated.
Earlier, the Union sports ministry and the BFI had filed their respective replies to the petition.
Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) were selected ahead of Panghal, Mor and Ahlawat respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Olympic Association sports boxing Punjab Haryana High Court

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

