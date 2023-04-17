Kerala to conduct Vande Bharata Express trial run

PM to inaugurate the new Vande Bharata Express train

According to some BJP officials, Prime Minister Modi might inaugurate the new train during his Kerala visit.



On the other hand, Congress-led UDF opposition urged the railway minister to extend routes of the proposed Vande Bharat Express.



Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is a leader of the opposition in the State Assembly, expects the extension of high-speed railway connectivity in the said.



According to media reports, the opposition has pointed to extending the current Vande Bharata Express train route to cover the northernmost district of Kasaragod.



LoP further said, "Please note that Kasargod forms part of the existing railway system in the state and could have been seamlessly incorporated into the existing route of the Vande Bharata Express without much pain. Leaving out the northern district of Kasaragod is considered a grave injustice to the people of Kasaragod."

Kerala will start a trial run of its first Vande Bharata Express train from today onwards. Kerala becomes the fifth state in South India to get the premium Vande Bharata Train after Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharata Express Train on April, 25. The government has sanctioned two Vande Bharata Express trains for Kerala. The semi-high-speed train will run between Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.In the railway stations between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur railway stations, the train is expected to cover the 501 km distance between both terminal stations in a time frame of around 7.5 hours.What stations will the Vande Bharata Express train cover?The information is not officially shared by the Vande Bharata Train, but it is expected to cover Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.