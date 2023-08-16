Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Centre asks ICAR-CIFA to focus on research on diseases affecting fisheries

The secretary directed the state government officials to extend assistance to them under central and state schemes, it added

fisheries, fish

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) should carry out need-based research for the benefit of aqua farmers and focus on diseases that cause huge loss to the industry every year, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said on Wednesday.
The secretary -- who reviewed the activities of ICAR-CIFA and the National Fresh Water Fish Brood Bank (NFFBB) in Bhubaneswar -- also urged the two institutes to take steps to create mass awareness about developed technology and best management practices among farmers.
Likhi also reviewed the progress of projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in Odisha.
He also visited Penthakata village in Puri, where fishermen demanded the construction of fish landing centre/jetty and a clean fish market, according to a statement.
The secretary directed the state government officials to extend assistance to them under central and state schemes, it added.

Also Read

Setting up clinics to assess drinking water quality in coastal areas: CMFRI

Experts deliberate on scope of genetically modified crops in aquaculture

Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

Kids suffering from rare diseases: HC seeks presence of Health Secretary

LT Foods, ICAR-NCIPM ink initial pact to give sustainable farming training

Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC

IAF postpones October's mega multilateral air exercise to next year

President Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate for Navy on Thursday

Nepal requests India to supply rice, sugar to avert possible food scarcity

Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fisheries sector fish ICAR

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon