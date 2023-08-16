Centre asks ICAR-CIFA to focus on research on diseases affecting fisheries

The ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) should carry out need-based research for the benefit of aqua farmers and focus on diseases that cause huge loss to the industry every year, Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi said on Wednesday.

The secretary -- who reviewed the activities of ICAR-CIFA and the National Fresh Water Fish Brood Bank (NFFBB) in Bhubaneswar -- also urged the two institutes to take steps to create mass awareness about developed technology and best management practices among farmers.

Likhi also reviewed the progress of projects sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in Odisha.

He also visited Penthakata village in Puri, where fishermen demanded the construction of fish landing centre/jetty and a clean fish market, according to a statement.

The secretary directed the state government officials to extend assistance to them under central and state schemes, it added.

Also Read Setting up clinics to assess drinking water quality in coastal areas: CMFRI Experts deliberate on scope of genetically modified crops in aquaculture Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC Kids suffering from rare diseases: HC seeks presence of Health Secretary LT Foods, ICAR-NCIPM ink initial pact to give sustainable farming training Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC IAF postpones October's mega multilateral air exercise to next year President Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate for Navy on Thursday Nepal requests India to supply rice, sugar to avert possible food scarcity Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements