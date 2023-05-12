Students used to get bookish knowledge, NEP will change that: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that earlier students used to get kitabi gyan (bookish knowledge) but the New Education Policy will change that.

Speaking at the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation here, Modi said Google can give data and information but the role of teachers is to be the mentors of students.

Earlier, we used to give just kitabi gyan' to our students, but this will change with the introduction of the New Education Policy, Modi said.

The PM stressed the need for giving primary education to students in their mother tongue and said NEP has made provisions for it.

Modi said he has never been a teacher in his life but has been a lifelong student, who has studied social situations minutely. He said that during his meetings with world leaders, some of them told him that their teachers were from India.

Also Read Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages Key staff driving Apple search engine leaves, rejoins Google: Report India among top 3 markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web CJI launches 'E-filing 2.0', says service will be available round the clock SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief Delhi govt moves SC saying Centre not initiating transfer of services secy 'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may lead to more pvt institutes