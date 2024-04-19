Indian Railways to run 43% more trains to combat the summer rush

Amid severe criticism of the Indian Railways this week, the ministry of railways said on Friday that the national transporter is running 43 per cent more trips than the summer of 2023 to ensure that passenger convenience is not compromised.

Over the past few days, numerous videos have surfaced on social media, showing the plight of passengers. Many were cramped in the alleys between coach doors, some with reserved seats struggled to board trains and a few of them stood inside the train toilet due to lack of space.

“To ensure the convenience of passengers and manage the anticipated surge in travel demand during summers, the railways is operating a record-breaking 9,111 trips during this summer season,” the ministry said.





ALSO READ: Railways to operate highest ever summer train trips to manage travel surge It added: “This marks a substantial rise compared to the summer of 2023, where a total of 6,369 trips were offered. This translates into an increase of 2,742 trips. It demonstrates Indian Railways' commitment to meeting passenger demands effectively.”

The current situation has prompted criticism from a number of citizens on social media, alleging that the national transporter is abdicating its responsibility to the masses. In the past, several Opposition leaders have attributed this to a marked reduction in general coaches in the train.

Union minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has denied this multiple times, stating that the ratio of non-air conditioned (AC) to AC coaches has historically been 2:1, and the present government has not changed it.

According to the railways, the additional trains have been meticulously planned to connect key destinations across the country.

The chart shows trips notified by railway zones across the season.

“All zonal railways have geared up to operate these additional trips, catering to the summer travel rush from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi,” the railways said.

Neither the number of trains nor the number of trips run by additional trains is static for the entire season, according to the railways.

The railways also said that RPF personnel have been deputed at originating stations to ensure a queue system for entry in general class coaches.

“Skilled RPF staffers have been deployed in CCTV Control Room to keep a close watch on the crowded areas and render real-time assistance to passengers,” it added.