Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

The Northern Railway will build a two-storey station building and a basement as part of the project costing Rs 337 crore; August 2025 has been set as the deadline

Spread across 1.5 lakh sq m, the station sees the movement of 200 trains daily

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Northern Railway has commenced the redevelopment of the Ghaziabad railway station with the construction of a two-storey station building and a basement.

A senior railway official said that an eight-metre-wide foot-over bridge would be built to ensure better connectivity and Rs 337 crore has been sanctioned for the project.
"The construction has started for the station buildings. We will build a quarter and a training hostel. Along with that, the designs for the foot-over bridge and a 72-metre-wide concourse are being made. A roof would cover the entire platform," he said.

The official further said that the Northern Railway has set August 2025 as the deadline to complete the project. Spread across 1.5 lakh sq m, the station sees the movement of 200 trains daily, with a footfall of around 50,000 people every day, he added.

As a part of the Indian Railways' Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the redevelopment works at the Ghaziabad railway station include lifts, new escalators and lifts, provision for rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, water storage structures, and underground tanks. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is aimed at equipping 1,308 stations with contemporary amenities, and in its first phase, 508 stations are being reconstructed. Of these, 71 stations are being redeveloped by the Northern Railway.

An official said, "The scheme aims to transform the stations into vibrant transit centres that offer a safe, fast, inclusive, efficient, and sustainable way of travelling."

As many as 14 stations in the Delhi division will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, namely Rohtak, Jind, Shamli, Mansa, Narela, Bahadurgarh, Modinagar, Narwana, Sabzi Mandi, Pataudi Road and Sonipat, along with Delhi Cantonment, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Under the scheme, the Indian Railways aims to focus on laying new lines, 100 per cent electrification, and enhanced safety of assets and passengers. Other facilities planned under the scheme include smooth access to railway stations by removing unwanted structures, improving lighting, better-circulating areas, upgraded parking space, and infrastructure to help people with disabilities.

The government, under the scheme, is planning to redevelop stations as city centres, install well-designed modern passenger amenities, ensure functional traffic circulation and inter-modal integration, uniform and helpful signage for the guidance of passengers, and landscaping local art and culture.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

