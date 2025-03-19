Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / As Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth, world remembers Kalpana Chawla

As Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth, world remembers Kalpana Chawla

Sunita Williams' successful return to the Earth comes just two days after Kalpana Chawla's birth anniversary

Sunita Williams, Kalpana Chawla

Sunita Williams (L), Kalpana Chawla (R)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-American astronaut Sunita ‘Suni’ Williams along with Barry ‘Butch’ Willmore returned to Earth on Wednesday (IST), marking an end to her extended stay at the International Space Station (ISS). Williams and Willmore along with astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov were aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule and splashed off the coast of Florida.
 
As the world welcomed Sunita Williams back, many remembered another Indian-origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla, who left an indelible mark in the field of space exploration. Chawla was the first Indian American woman to go to space and inspired millions to follow their dreams.
 
Sunita Williams’ successful return to the Earth comes just two days after Kalpana Chawla’s birth anniversary.
 
 
Sunita Williams’ landing 
Williams and Willmore were docked at the International Space Station on June 6, 2024, in a Boeing Starliner for eight days. However, technical malfunctions in the Starliner forced the two astronauts to stay in space for much longer than they expected, forcing Nasa to call back the rocket empty. Their return was delayed multiple times owing to safety concerns, however, it commenced after an assessment of the systems of the spacecraft.

Also Read

Nasa, Sunita Williams, SpaceX

LIVE news: Sunita Williams inspired all with never-say-die spirit, says President Murmu

Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams returns to Earth, dolphins welcome her home. VIDEO

Narendra Modi, Sunita Williams

PM Modi welcomes 'trailblazer, icon' Sunita Williams on return to Earth

Sunita Williams,Sunita,astronaut

Isro welcomes Sunita Williams home: 'Your resilience continues to inspire'

Nasa, Sunita Williams, SpaceX

Here's what Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore ate during their time in space

 
The Crew Dragon capsule carrying the four astronauts undocked successfully on March 18 from the ISS. After a 17-hour journey, the capsule entered the Earth's atmosphere, parachuting to a smooth landing off Florida’s Gulf coast near Tallahassee at around 3.30 am (IST).
 
What happened during Chawla’s landing 
Kalpana Chawla was aboard Columbia, the space shuttle that was to bring her back along with six others after a 15-day stint in space. STS-107 was Chawla's second mission, aimed at groundbreaking scientific experiments. However, on February 1, 2003, the tragedy struck.
 
According to media reports, LeRoy Cain, Nasa’s entry flight director gave the green light to Shuttle commander Rick Husband to start the deorbit and re-entry procedures for descent STS-107. However, the shuttle disintegrated upon its re-entry into the atmosphere and just 16 minutes before landing. All the astronauts on board were declared dead.
 
According to a report in Space.com, a large piece of foam fell from Columbia’s external tank, breaching the spacecraft wing.
 
Later, Nasa’s investigation revealed that a piece of foam fell from the ‘bipod ramp’ 82 seconds after Columbia left the ground. The foam was a part of the structure that attached the external tank to the shuttle. Reports suggest that it was later discovered that a hole on the left wing of the spacecraft allowed the atmospheric gases to bleed into the shuttle, thereby resulting in the loss of sensors and eventually, the aircraft. 

More From This Section

Gaganyaan

Why is Isro keeping Gaganyaan astronauts away from public attention?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree divorce fast-tracked as HC waives cooling-off

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Indian cities brace for heatwaves but lack long-term planning, study finds

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Significant improvement in tackling online gambling, betting, says Vaishnaw

Telangana Budget

Telangana govt unveils Rs 3.05 trn budget with focus on welfare schemes

Topics : Sunita Williams Kalpana Chawla NASA BS Web Reports Indian Americans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon