Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Sunita Williams returns to Earth, dolphins welcome her home. VIDEO

Sunita Williams returns to Earth, dolphins welcome her home. VIDEO

After almost nine months in space, Nasa astronaut Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Willmore returned to Earth, where dolphins greeted their capsule in a viral moment during recovery

Dolphins welcome Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams received a delightful surprise welcome from a pod of dolphins. (Photo: X)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasa astronauts  Sunita ‘Suni’ Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Willmore have safely returned to Earth after spending an unexpected 288 days in space. Originally scheduled for just eight days, their mission extended far beyond plan due to technical glitches, which stranded them aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
 
The two astronauts, joined by Nasa’s Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, formed the Nasa/SpaceX Crew-9 team and completed their long-awaited journey home aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The capsule splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida’s at 3.27 am, marking a successful end to a tense and prolonged stay in space.
 
 
Meanwhile, a viral video of dolphins greeting the astronauts’ capsule during recovery operations captured hearts worldwide. The playful marine mammals were seen swimming near the capsule as recovery teams worked, creating a scene that quickly gained millions of views online.  ALSO READ | PM Modi welcomes 'trailblazer, icon' Sunita Williams on return to Earth
 
“This is extremely cool,” said US Vice President JD Vance, sharing one of the videos.
 

Also Read

Nasa, Sunita Williams, SpaceX

LIVE news: Sunita Williams inspired all with never-say-die spirit, says President Murmu

Narendra Modi, Sunita Williams

PM Modi welcomes 'trailblazer, icon' Sunita Williams on return to Earth

Sunita Williams,Sunita,astronaut

Isro welcomes Sunita Williams home: 'Your resilience continues to inspire'

Nasa, Sunita Williams, SpaceX

Here's what Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore ate during their time in space

Nasa, Sunita Williams, SpaceX

Why Sunita Williams may have returned taller from space after 288-day stay

 
Once the capsule was lifted out of the water by the recovery vessel, the side hatch was opened for the first time since September. The astronauts emerged after months in orbit and were flown to Houston, where they will undergo a 45-day rehabilitation program to readjust to Earth’s gravity.  ALSO READ | Isro welcomes Sunita Williams home: 'Your resilience continues to inspire'
 
The Crew-9 spacecraft had undocked at 10.35 am IST, with Nasa releasing footage of the Dragon capsule detaching from the ISS. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, had been tasked with bringing Crew-9 back to Earth using its Dragon spacecraft, which launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The mission also marked the transition of responsibilities to Crew-10, who now occupy the ISS.
 
 
Williams and Wilmore, both decorated former US Navy pilots, were launched to the ISS on June 5 last year aboard Boeing’s Starliner — the first crewed flight for the spacecraft. However, their mission took a sudden turn when the Starliner capsule developed propulsion issues. Deemed unsafe for return, the capsule was sent back to Earth uncrewed in September, leaving the astronauts stranded in orbit.
 
In response, Nasa reassigned Williams and Wilmore to the SpaceX Crew-9 mission. In a rare adjustment, SpaceX sent only two astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft in September to leave room for the stranded pair on the return journey.
 
After several delays, SpaceX’s relief team finally arrived at the ISS, allowing the long-stuck astronauts to begin their journey home.

More From This Section

blobfish

From world's ugliest to 'Fish of the Year': Blobfish makes a splash in NZ

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan's annual defense drills identify 2027 for potential China invasion

John F Kennedy

What JFK files reveal: CIA warnings, mafia plots, and a second shooter

Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve could cut interest rates this year, but for 'bad' reasons

Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu blames Hamas after Israeli strikes kill over 400 in Gaza

Topics : Sunita Williams NASA SpaceX International Space Stations dolphins BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon