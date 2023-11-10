Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

Supporting ayurveda a vibrant example of being vocal for local: PM Modi

The prime minister earlier also wished people on Dhanteras

PM Modi in Gujarat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that supporting ayurveda is a vibrant example of being "vocal for local" and added the ancient treatment is furthering new paths to wellness.
In a post on X to mark Ayurveda Day, which falls on the day of Dhanteras, the prime minister said, "It is an occasion to salute the innovators and practitioners who are blending this ancient knowledge with modernity, propelling ayurveda to new heights globally."

He added, "From groundbreaking research to dynamic startups, ayurveda is furthering new paths to wellness. Supporting ayurveda is also a vibrant example of being vocal for local."

The prime minister earlier also wished people on Dhanteras.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Dhanteras 2023: History, puja timings, shubh muhurat of Dhanteras

Up to 30% off on gold, diamonds: Dhanteras offers by leading jewellers

Dhanteras 2023: Jharkhand traders hopeful as post Covid-19 demand soars

Dhanteras 2023: Gold demand robust in festive season as price softens

Delhi govt issued order of salaries to disengaged assembly fellows, HC told

If office inaccessible to divyangjan, then officers must go to them: Ruling

Coal India identifies 20 abandoned mines for pump storage projects

Karnataka govt unveils revised draft EV policy, eyes Rs 50K cr investment

UP govt initiates process to invite bids for 7,000 MW of solar energy

Topics : Narendra Modi Ayurveda market Dhanteras

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon