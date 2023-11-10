UP govt initiates process to invite bids for 7,000 MW of solar energy

Uttar Pradesh is in the process of inviting solar energy bids for 7,000 megawatt (Mw) to ramp up its renewable and green energy portfolio.

With a current energy demand of 28,000 Mw per day, the state is targeting a solar energy generation of 25,000 Mw in the medium to long term to cater the rising power requirement from domestic, agricultural, and industrial consumers.

Energy Minister A K Sharma said the state would float solar energy bids of 4,000 Mw soon, and a similar bidding process for additional 3,000 Mw would be pursued in the second phase.

Solar energy generation is expected to help the state power utilities pare their losses, which are estimated at ~46 crore per day as a result of line losses, subsidised power supply, sub-optimal bill realisation, etc. “The power demand from different quarters is rising rapidly. This makes energy generation from renewable and green sources imperative to mitigate global warming and climate change factors,” he said.

Sharma said UP has boundless potential in the renewable energy segment, and provides a sea of opportunity for foreign companies to invest in the state.

Recently, Sharma interacted with a delegation of Japanese entrepreneurs led by Japan Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki in Lucknow. He invited Japan to invest in the renewable and solar energy segment. The UP government has assured Japanese companies that the state would procure all solar power generated in their captive plants.

“The government has drafted the solar energy and bioenergy policies to leverage the potential in these sectors,” the minister said, adding a hydro energy policy was also in the works.

The state is hammering out biofuel and energy storage policies to provide a holistic landscape to domestic and foreign investors. Sharma said these steps would reduce the dependence on coal-fired thermal power generation and reduce carbon emissions.

Earlier this week, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said there were immense possibilities of collaboration between Gujarat and UP in the renewable energy and food processing sectors. He was visiting Lucknow for a roadshow in the run up to the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled for January 10-12, 2024.