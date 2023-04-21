close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case

The top court, however, refused to grant bail to four convicts after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed their applications highlighting their role in the incident

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight people sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case which plunged Gujarat into a communal conflagration.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, while granting them the relief took note of the time they have already served and the unlikelihood of their appeals being taken up for disposal anytime soon.

"We direct that the convicts be released on bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the sessions court," the bench said.

The top court, however, refused to grant bail to four convicts after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed their applications highlighting their role in the incident.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the convicts whose bail petitions were rejected, requested the bench to adjourn the hearing on their applications saying there is a festival tomorrow.

Mehta, who represented the Gujarat government, had earlier said it was not merely a case of stone-pelting as the convicts had bolted a bogie of the Sabarmati Express and set if ablaze, leading to the death of 59 passengers.

Also Read

Godhra train burning case: SC to hear pleas of Guj govt, convicts on Monday

Gujarat opposes SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to convict in Godhra train coach burning case

Will seek death penalty for Godhra train burning convicts: Gujarat govt

Godhra train burning: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on Apr 10

Nagaland transport dept appealed to create facilities for PwDs across state

Flexible working hours in TN factories bill passed amid protest by parties

Health ministry cautions eight states with soaring Covid positivity rates

CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Kejriwal approves Mukesh Goyal as presiding officer for MCD mayor poll

Several appeals against the conviction are pending before the Supreme Court.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of the train was burnt at Gujarat's Godhra, triggering riots that soon engulfed many parts of the state.

In its October 2017 judgment, the high court had commuted the death sentence awarded to 11 convicts in the Godhra train burning case to life imprisonment. It had upheld the life sentence awarded to 20 others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Godhra train burning case

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Flexible working hours in TN factories bill passed amid protest by parties

factory workers
4 min read

Health ministry cautions eight states with soaring Covid positivity rates

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Union Health Secy writes to 8 states amid 'consistent rise' in Covid cases

Covid test
2 min read

SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 184 cr, premium up by 17.6%

SBI General FY23 net profit jumps 40% to Rs 184 cr, premium up by 17.6%
2 min read

Procter & Gamble raises sales outlook, says demand is stabilising

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Russian arms sales to India stall due to fears over sanctions from US

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

PM Narendra Modi reviews security situation in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon