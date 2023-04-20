close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on conviction

A stay on conviction by the sessions court could have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as the MP

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi, congress

Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On Thursday, a Sessions court in Surat rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Gandhi had, on April 3, approached the sessions court for an appeal against the lower court's order.
The court of additional sessions judge, R P Mogera, rejected Gandhi's application for relief pending his appeal against a lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case.

A stay on conviction by the sessions court could have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as the Member of Parliament (MP).
Gandhi approached the sessions court for appeal after the lower court sentenced him to two years in jail while convicting him for criminal defamation over his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

His lawyers had filed two applications, one for a stay on the sentence (or bail till the disposal of his appeal) and another for a stay on conviction till the disposal of his appeal.
Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019 but was disqualified a day after the lower court sentenced him to two years in jail in the case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi under sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi's expulsion: A turning point in politics

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against his conviction today; all you need to know

Here's what German foreign ministry said on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

India logs 12,591 new Covid-19 cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

EVs to replace all govt vehicles by 2030, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

Delhi records minimum temp at 23.6 degree Celsius, light rain expected

Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah


While granting bail to Gandhi, the court had issued notices to complainant MLA Modi and the state government on the Congress leader's plea for a stay on conviction.
The sessions court will continue its hearing on Gandhi's main plea against the lower court's order.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Rahul Gandhi defamation Bharatiya Janata Party Congress

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon