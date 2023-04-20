close

Assam, Arunachal to sign MoU on border dispute in presence of Amit Shah

A MoU between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh government will be signed to resolve the long pending border dispute between both states in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh government will be signed on Thursday (April 20) to resolve the long pending border dispute between both states in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday approved the recommendations given by 12 Regional Committees formed by the state government to resolve the decades-long border dispute issue with Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal said that the long pending border dispute issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is going to resolve.

The state cabinet also approved an investment of Rs 8201.29 crore for 8 mega projects in the state and the MoUs will be signed on May 9.

Around 6,100 people will be benefited from direct employment under these projects.

The state cabinet also approved providing a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 each to 301 Loktantra Senani of the 1975 Emergency.

On the other hand, the state cabinet approved a joint venture company of Oil India Limited and Assam Gas Company (51 per cent share) for city gas service.

Earlier in March 2022, Assam and Meghalaya governments had signed a historic agreement here in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute.

The agreement was signed between Assam and Meghalaya two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the chief ministers of the two states to Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the boundary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

