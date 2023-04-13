Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Given this year’s unseasonal rain and hailstorm, which have affected small farmers in great measure, the state government is planning to pay the premium for their crop insurance.
According to officials, the government is preparing an insurance road map for farmers whose farmlands are of 2 hectares or less.
This will cost the exchequer Rs 25-30 crore.
Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said: “There are a large number of farmers whose cultivation area is very small and they cannot afford insurance. The department is preparing a road map to help them. Talks have been held with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard. The government is planning to pay their premium.”
Bharatiya Kisan Union State President Anil Yadav is not taken in by these promises.
“We do not take the government on trust . The old insurance has not been paid to farmers till now. The question is, why is the government being so kind to insurance companies? Instead of paying the premium of small farmers, why doesn’t it directly provide financial help to them,” he asked.
Also Read
PM-Kisan grows from strength to strength amid calls for raising the amount
Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore
Centre to soon launch 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to benefit farmers
Tax sops for craft paper, textile, pharma units in Madhya Pradesh
It should be a win-win situation for both MP and investors: CM Chouhan
Jallianwala Bagh massacre: What happened on the dark day 104 years ago
TATA IHCL to operate CIAL's hotel project with Rs 100 crore investment
Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue
Centre appoints nodal officers for 150 water stressed districts: Officials
All arrangements for Char Dham Yatra in place: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Madhya Pradesh has more than 10 million farmers, including small and marginal farmers. Small farmers, whose holding size is 1-2 acres, comprise 27.15 per cent of the total and 48.3 per cent are marginal farmers, who have a maximum of 1 hectare.