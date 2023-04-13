close

BJP spokesperson takes a dig at Kejriwal, calls him 'Natwarlal of politics'

The BJP spokesperson said the opposition alliance, which is being formed, has neither any mission in common nor any vision on any issue

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shehzad Poonawala

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
The BJP on Thursday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the "Natwarlal of Indian politics" and said he has given the biggest example of "political conversion" by deciding to ally with the coalition of corrupts.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said he can understand the "political helplessness" of Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar to forge an alliance with the Congress and the RJD, but he failed to understand why Kejriwal, a "political pinocchio", decided to make a U-turn on corruption.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal met Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting came hours after the Bihar leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as part of Kumar's initiative to forge an alliance of opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"We understand Nitish ji's political helplessness. But what is the political compulsion and helplessness of Arvind Kejriwal, who was born to fight against corruption, that he is hugging Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, Rahul Gandhi, and forging an alliance with them? BJP spokesperson Poonawala asked.

"Kejriwal, who once called Lalu Yadav an 'icon of corruption', is hugging him and his son Tejashwi Yadav, and joining the 'BBC' or 'bhrastachar bachao coalition' (save corruption coalition)," he charged.

Kejriwal had lauded Kumar for his initiative and assured his Aam Aadmi Party's complete support to him.

Natwarlal of Indian politics is standing with those whom he used to call corrupt. Such an example of political conversion has never been seen so far, the BJP spokesperson claimed, adding, Arvind Kejriwal is Natwarlal of Indian politics. He is a political pinocchio.

Have you given the same kattar imaandaar (dead honest) degree to Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav that you have given to Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, Poonawala asked Kejriwal.

Taking U-turn from his views about Lalu Prasad and his family, Kejriwal is embracing them because he himself has earned big degrees in corruption.

The BJP spokesperson said the opposition alliance, which is being formed, has neither any mission in common nor any vision on any issue.

This is a unity of corruption, politics of division, ambition for position, he said, alleging, All corrupts are coming together because of this.

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

