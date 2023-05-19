close

HM Shah reviews issues like counter terrorism at MHA 'Chintan Shivir'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 2nd 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs here where he reviewed performance of issues like counter terrorism

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday presided over the 2nd 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs here where he reviewed performance of issues like counter terrorism, radicalisation among others.

While addressing the 'Chintan Shivir', Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs should prepare a roadmap and follow it to achieve the goals of Vision 2047 and this 25-year roadmap will certainly be successful in making India the first in the world.

The home minister reviewed the performance of various issues relating to counter terrorism, radicalisation, internal security, cyber and information security, narcotics, disaster management and foreigners, an official statement said.

The home minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's place in the world is growing rapidly and nothing can stop it from becoming the first in every field in the world.

"We must make every effort to visualize the challenges of the future and find their advance solutions," he said.

Shah said emphasis should be laid on further enhancing the ability to use and prevent misuse of modern technology including drones and artificial intelligence.

He stressed that in order to reduce the consumption of electricity, provision of more and more solar energy should be made for all the office buildings of MHA.

Appreciating the work of the ministry, the home minister called upon the officials to work more diligently to achieve the goals set in Vision 2047.

Shah also reviewed the position on AatmaNirbhar Bharat, various Budget announcements and important pending issues of MHA. Officers shared their suggestions on various issues relating to the Ministry.

The objective of the 'Chintan Shivir' was to interact with the senior officers of the ministry and evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's "Vision 2047".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid out his vision to make India a developed Nation by 2047 as part of the Vision Document of India@2047.

Early this year, while addressing the challenges of water security as part of the India@2047 plan, the Prime Minister had proclaimed the '5P' mantra which includes Political will, Public financing, Partnerships, Public Participation and Persuasion for sustainability.

A similar exercise (Chintan Shivir) was carried out by Shah on April 18 where he had reviewed the functioning of home ministry's dashboard, Government Land Information System (GLIS), budget utilization, e-office and special recruitment drive among others.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

