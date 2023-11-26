Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Suvendu Adhikari alleges scam in purchase of PPE kits; demand probe

Adhikari shared a detailed post informing that he had written to the director, ED, principal director general of the Income Tax Department and secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Suvendu Adhikari

Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging a scam in the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, Adhikari shared a detailed post informing that he had written to the director, ED, principal director general of the Income Tax Department and secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A huge financial scam was executed in WB during the Covid Pandemic period, with regard to the purchase of PPE kits and other medical equipment by the WB Health Department. Huge funds were provided by the Central Govt at that time to bolster the efforts to fight against the virus collectively," Adhikari posted from his official X handle.
"I have written a letter to the Director; ED, Principal Director General of the Income Tax Department and Secretary; Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, seeking (a) probe by a central agency," the West Bengal LoP added in his post.
Also, in his post, he mentioned the recent FIR registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of oxygen and installation of oxygen plants in Mumbai during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Interestingly, The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has recently registered an FIR regarding the purported irregularities noted in connection with oxygen supplied to various civic hospitals, Covid jumbo centres and other hospitals in Mumbai, during the Covid period, which was inflated by over 60 % of the original price," the BJP leader added in his post.
"As per media reports, the ED may soon register an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), similar to an FIR, in this matter," Adhikari posted on X.

Also Read

Suvendu calls for strict action against 'fake job card holders' in Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari welcomes Women's Reservation Bill, calls it a great move

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

WB rural polls: Adhikari seeks probe into TMC's abnormally high nominations

LIVE: Delhi's air quality sees improvement, dips to very poor with 393 AQI

Soliders getting killed in Rajouri, PM taking Tejas sortie, says Owaisi

15 years of 26/11: Remembering the horrors of Mumbai terror attacks

4 killed, over 60 injured in stampede at Cochin Uni fest; govt orders probe

15 years of 26/11: Here is how the Mumbai terror attacks unfolded

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari Coronavirus West Bengal Scam Enforcement Directorate TMC BJP

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon