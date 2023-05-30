Swiggy Announces Biryani for 'Most Ordered Food' during IPL Season



Many Twitter users were curious as to whether Swiggy was referring to Veg or Non-Veg Biryani, but no immediate clarification was given. The IPL fever reached a conclusion with a nail-biting match between CSK and Gujarat Titans, and CSK figured out how to lift the trophy. But for the Swiggy, it was 'biryani' who won the prize. Biryani comes out on top as the most ordered food during IPL 2023 with 12 million orders at 212 orders per minute.

Swiggy orders at IPL 2023: Old love for Biryani!



The food technology giant conducted a Twitter poll and found that Hyderabadi Biryani received 76.2% of orders, followed by Lucknowi Biryani with 14% and Kolkata Biryani with 9.8%. According to the report, Bawarchi, one of Hyderabad's best-selling biryani restaurants, prepared 15 tonnes of the delicacy for December 31, 2022, in order to meet the demand for two biryanis per minute on New Year's Eve 2021. According to Swiggy, there was a 30% increase in orders during the IPL 2020, with chicken biryani, butter naan, and masala dosa being the three most popular dishes. The organization also shared that IPL's special menus, particularly combos, were a hit. On New Year's 2023 eve, it delivered almost 3.50 lakh biryani orders and over 2.5 lakh pizza orders.

According to Swiggy report, Biryani became the most-ordered dish for the seventh year in a row in 2022, with 2.28 orders placed every second.















