Modi govt made 'historic achievements' during its 9 years: BJP's Nadda

BJP said Modi government made "historic achievements" during its nine years in office and India is marching ahead with full confidence, enthusiasm and a resolve to become a developed country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
J P Nadda

J P Nadda

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
The BJP on Tuesday said the Modi government made "historic achievements" during its nine years in office and India is marching ahead with full confidence, enthusiasm and a resolve to become a developed country.

BJP national president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps the resolution of 'Antyodaya' and service paramount in his policies, and his government is ensuring that benefits of welfare schemes reach the last man in the queue.

Basic needs like health, education, economic self-reliance, road, water, electricity reached the country's remote areas during the nine years of the prime minister Modi's government, he added.

"Nine years of the Modi government have been of service, good governance and poor welfare," Nadda tweeted. "Historic achievements have been made in the areas of national security, self-reliance, global prestige, economic strengthening etc."

"The reach of the government's welfare schemes is being ensured to the person at the end of the queue. Basic needs like health, education, economic self-reliance, road, water, electricity have reached remote areas," he said in a series of tweets.

In the 'Amrit Kaal of Independence', the BJP president said, the country is marching ahead on the path of progress with full confidence and enthusiasm with the resolve of becoming a developed India.

While many of the developed countries have not been able to come out of the crisis precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, India is moving forward on the path of development at a fast pace, he added.

"Inspired by the spirit of 'Nation First', our government has given a new direction to India's destiny and future through several epoch-making decisions," he said.

"Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's resolution of 'Panch Pran' shows us the way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Modi govt Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP

First Published: May 30 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

