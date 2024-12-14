Business Standard
Home / India News / T'gana taking steps to provide quality food in welfare schools: CM Reddy

T'gana taking steps to provide quality food in welfare schools: CM Reddy

He said that the government has now increased the 'diet charges' by 40 per cent "at a stroke" to restore people's confidence in the government social welfare institutions

A Revanth Reddy, Reddy, Revanth,A Revanth,Telangana CM

He said 'diet charges' (allocation of funds for food) have not been enhanced in the last eight years. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accusing the previous BRS regime of 'failing' to take steps to provide basic facilities in state-run social welfare residential schools, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said his government has now increased allocation of funds by 40 per cent to improve the quality of food served to students.

Speaking after launching a 'common diet plan' for all government residential schools and hostels in the state at Chilkur near here, he said the state government is moving ahead with the resolve that quality facilities should be provided in the welfare residential schools.

He said 'diet charges' (allocation of funds for food) have not been enhanced in the last eight years.

 

"The previous government did not think of increasing it. That means, the then government did not give importance to diet charges, cosmetic charges or provision of basic facilities. Because of that, the residential schools have lost their prestige," he said.

The government has now increased the 'diet charges' by 40 per cent "at a stroke" to restore people's confidence in the government social welfare institutions, he said.

Noting that he would go to residential schools during his official visits in the future, he also said action would be taken against those who are found guilty of not providing quality food to students.

This came against the backdrop of incidents of students of social welfare residential schools taking ill allegedly after consuming food in recent times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Allu Arjun

'Am a law-abiding citizen, will cooperate': Allu Arjun walks out from jail

Telangana Thalli

What is Telangana Thalli and why did its redesign spark controversy?

lenskart

Lenskart plans to build largest eyewear manufacturing facility in Telangana

TSPSC Group 2 2024

TSPSC Group 2 2024: Hall Ticket announced today at official website

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT issues notice to environment ministry over Hyderabad pharma unit blast

Topics : Telangana Revanth Reddy welfare schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon