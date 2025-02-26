Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T'gana tunnel collapse: Accidents happen in tough jobs, says Jaypee chief

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd the flagship company of Jaypee Group was awarded the contract of tunnel boring of SLBC

Nagarkurnool: The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collpased, in Nagarkurnool district. Eight workers are feared trapped. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagarkurnool (Telangana)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Jaiprakash Gaur, Founder Chairman of Jaypee Group, the contracting firm of Srisailam Left Bank Canal project that suffered partial collapse trapping eight persons, on Wednesday said accidents may happen during difficult works.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd the flagship company of Jaypee Group was awarded the contract of tunnel boring of SLBC.

Speaking to reporters at the accident site, after meeting Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, the nonagenarian said he had seen six to seven accidents during his professional career.

"In these difficult works, such things happen. In my life, I think there might be six or seven accidents, the Tehri (project), in Bhutan, in J&K, everywhere. You have to encounter all this," he said.

 

Gaur further said the teams are doing their best to see that those trapped individuals come out.

Two engineers and four labourers of the eight trapped persons are working for Jaiprakash Associates.

The firm on February 23 informed the stock exchanges that a day before, between 10 AM and 11 Am, 60 people including engineers, technicians, operators and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in-charge were working at the location.

The in-charge of the shift observed sound and intuitively ordered evacuation and ran for safety as huge amounts of water, stones, sludge and mud came down from the roof and filled the entire area in length of about 300 meters.

Unfortunately, when the headcount was taken, it came to be known that eight workers which included two officers got trapped in the debris. With the response team, medical team and support of departmental officers, district administration, efforts have been going on to retrieve the trapped workmen and officials, the exchange intimation said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

