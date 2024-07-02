Business Standard
T-shirts, torn jeans also not allowed in Mumbai college after hijab ban

The Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College, in the notice issued on June 27, also said students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus.

Students can wear a half or full shirt and trousers. Girls can wear any Indian or western outfit, the notice from the institute said.| Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

A city-based college, which has been in news for imposing a ban on hijab, has now also barred students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, "revealing" dresses and jerseys, or a dress that reveals religion or shows "cultural disparity".
The Chembur Trombay Education Society's N G Acharya and D K Marathe College, in the notice issued on June 27, also said students should wear a formal and decent dress while on campus.
Students can wear a half or full shirt and trousers. Girls can wear any Indian or western outfit, it said.
The directive came after the Bombay High Court on June 26 refused to interfere in a decision taken by the college to impose a ban on hijab, burka and naqab on its premises, observing that such rules do not violate students' fundamental rights.
"Students shall not wear any dress which reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Nakab, hijab, burka, stole, cap, etc shall be removed by going to the common rooms on the ground floor and then only (students) can move throughout the college campus," the notice said.
"Torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed," it said.
Students belonging to the Muslim community from Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Mankhurd areas are enrolled at the college, located in Chembur.
The notice also states that 75 per cent attendance is compulsory.
"Discipline is the key to success," it added.
Subodh Acharya, general secretary of the college governing council, said no notice with new directives has been issued by the college, referring to a circular issued by the institute earlier this year.

Topics : Mumbai Bombay HC Bombay High Court hijab clothes Indian education Educational institutes

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

