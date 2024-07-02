Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Majority will become minority one day': HC on religious conversions

The Allahabad High Court also called for an immediate prohibition on religious gatherings where conversions occur

Allahabad High Court, HC, high court, Allahabad

Allahabad High Court

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concerns over the growing trend of religious conversions during gatherings, warning that if this continues, India’s majority population might eventually become a minority, reported Bar and Bench.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal made this observation while rejecting the bail plea of Kailash, accused of converting a group of Hindus from a village to Christianity.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“If this process is allowed to continue, the majority population of this country would one day become a minority. Such religious congregations where conversions are taking place must be immediately stopped to prevent changing the religion of Indian citizens,” the court said.

The Allahabad High Court has called for an immediate prohibition on religious gatherings where conversions occur, citing that such actions directly contravene the right to religious freedom guaranteed by Article 25 of the Constitution.

Article 25 ensures individuals the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate their religion, subject to certain restrictions. However, the court clarified that propagation means promoting one’s religion, not converting individuals from one religion to another. The court further highlighted instances where the impoverished were allegedly misled and converted to Christianity in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Given the gravity of the allegations, the court denied bail to Kailash, who is from Maudaha in Hamirpur district. The case was brought to light by Ramkali Prajapati, who filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Kailash. Prajapati alleged that Kailash took his mentally ill brother to Delhi for treatment, promising to return him to the village. However, Kailash did not return as promised.

According to the FIR, when Kailash eventually returned, he organised an event in Delhi where all the villagers, including Prajapati’s brother, were allegedly converted to Christianity.

It was also alleged in the FIR that Prajapati’s brother was offered money for his conversion.


Also Read

L to R - Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inaugurate Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road in Mumbai on Monday, 11th March 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Maha govt to unveil new policy for hoardings in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Allahabad High Court

Indiscriminate arrests gross violation of human rights: Allahabad HC

Photo: Bloomberg

Explain how ICICI engaged recovery agents despite SC bar: HC to chairman

Loan, debt, loan recovery

Allahabad HC summons ICICI Bank chairman over employing recovery agent

Allahabad High Court

HC rejects appeal over reversal of input tax credit on fraudulent supplies

Topics : Allahabad High Court Religious minorities BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon