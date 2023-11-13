Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, and Sri Lanka's Aravinda de Silva were inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The three legends will be honoured at the Wankhede Stadium during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final (India vs New Zealand) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The cricket's governing body revealed the names following a voting process conducted among existing Hall of Famers, media representatives and senior executives from FICA and the ICC.





World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand semifinal details The ICC Hall of Fame honours the greatest international cricketers throughout the sport's long history, and the enduring legacies of de Silva, Edulji and Sehwag see them join as inductees number 110, 111 and 112, respectively.

Aravinda de Silva

93 Tests: 6,361 runs at an average of 42.97, 29 wickets

308 ODIs: 9,284 runs at an average of 34.90, 106 wickets

De Silva enjoyed a 19-year international career for Sri Lanka, notably starring in their memorable run to victory at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 1996.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 news here "My sincere appreciation goes to the ICC and the Hall of Fame voting committee for this extraordinary recognition. I share this honour with all who have stood by and shaped me. Thank you for being part of this remarkable journey," de Silva said.

Virender Sehwag

104 Tests: 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34, 40 wickets

251 ODIs: 8,273 runs at an average of 35.05, 96 wickets

19 T20Is: 394 runs at an average of 21.88

Sehwag was also a pivotal figure in the World Cup-winning campaign for India in 2011, and his record-breaking career spanned 14 years and over 17,000 runs in international cricket.





ALSO READ: World Cup SF: What happens if SA vs AUS semis gets washed out in Kolkata "I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour. I feel extremely grateful for having spent most of my life doing what I loved most, 'hitting the cricket ball," Sehwag said in a release.

Diana Edulji

20 Tests: 404 runs, 63 wickets at an average of 25.77

34 ODIs: 211 runs, 46 wickets at an average of 16.84

Edulji became the first Indian female inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame thanks to a 17-year international playing career and her pioneering role in establishing the most successful domestic team in Indian women's cricket history.

"At the outset, I thank the ICC and the jury for selecting me to be inducted into the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023. It is a great honour to be the first Indian women's cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of male and female cricketers worldwide. I am delighted to be considered for this award. It's not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket.".

Edulji cricket career

Edulji was a trailblazer who enjoyed a 17-year international career, and was arguably the first great female cricketer produced by India. A right-handed batter and slow left-arm bowler, only two women have taken more Test wickets, and none have bowled more deliveries.

She played in three ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups, captaining India in 1978 and 1993, taking 14 wickets in the latter tournament. She struck a half-century in just her second Test, and her best bowling figures were 6-64 against Australia at Delhi eight years later.

However, her sphere of influence extended beyond the field of play. In 1984, she convinced the Railways Minister to field a women's cricket team, and subsequently Railways became the most successful side in Indian women's cricket. She won 11 national titles for Railways to add to the three she had previously won with Mumbai.

By the time she retired after the 1993 World Cup, only Lyn Fullston had taken more wickets in all forms of international cricket.