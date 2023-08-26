Virender Sehwag picks Rohit Sharma as leading run-getter in World Cup 2023

Former India opener Virender Sehwag predicted that current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will finish ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the leading run-getter.

India will meet Australia to begin their Cricket World Cup campaign in Chennai on October 8.

Sehwag highlighted that openers will have many opportunities to shine during the next ODI World Cup because of the batting-friendly circumstances in India.

In a video posted to the ICC's Instagram account, Sehwag was asked to guess who would score the most runs at the 2023 World Cup. He selected Rohit and said, "India has got good wickets, so I think openers will get good opportunities. If I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I am Indian and I should pick an Indian, so Rohit Sharma."

Sehwag praised the Indian opener and stated that the World Cup frequently brought out his best.

Also Read ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India desperate to win ICC title - Rohit Sharma Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India WTC Final Day 2 Highlights: Australia on top as India trail by 318 runs Opening day rush: World Cup tickets app and website crashes for 40 minutes ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets set to go on sale on Aug 25 ODI World Cup: India's 18-member squad for Asia Cup to undergo fitness test World Cup: BCCI confirms BookMyShow as official ticketing platform ODI World Cup: Official warm-up games announced, India to face ENG and NED

"When the World Cup comes, his energy level, his performance goes up. So, I am sure [he will do well]. And this time, he's the captain also. I am sure that he will make a difference and will score lots of runs," Sehwag added.

The 2019 ODI World Cup was played in England, and Rohit scored the most runs overall. In nine games, he scored 648 runs at an average of 81, including up to five hundreds.

In 244 ODI appearances overall, the 36-year-old has scored 9837 runs at an average of 48.69, with 30 hundred and 48 half-centuries.

This year, Rohit has played well in all game formats. Rohit has appeared in 16 games across all formats of the game this year, scoring 923 runs at an average of 48.57.