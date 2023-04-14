close

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

State CM accused of taking a Rs 200-crore bribe from an Indo-European firm that sought a contract related to Chennai Metro Rail

BS Reporter Chennai
K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: twitter)

K Annamalai, Tamil Nadu BJP, (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday levelled several charges of corruption against the DMK government and chief minister M K Stalin, in a video that he called DMK Files. Annamalai accused Stalin of taking a Rs 200 crore bribe from an Indo-European company.
According to him, top DMK leaders in the state own assets worth Rs 1.3 trillion, of which a large share belongs to Stalin's son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other ministers including Durai Murugan, EV Velu, K Ponmudy, V Senthil Balaji, and former Union Minister S Jagathrakshakan.

The DMK has called the allegations a political stunt, “All this is a political stunt. He does it for politics. That's it,” Durai Murugan told the reporters at Vellore.
“The allegations are baseless. Annamalai has only given a valuation of assets. There is no information about corruption as he claimed,” DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi told the media.

According to Annamalai, the Rs 200-crore bribe was for awarding a company with a contract related to the Chennai Metro Rail project, ahead of the 2011 assembly pills. He said the payments were made from shell companies. Annamalai, who said he would be exposing corruption by the AIADMK too, is planning a 'padyatra' across the state in the first or second week of June called 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People).

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

