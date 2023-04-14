close

CM KC Rao 'failed', should apologise to Dalits: Telangana BJP chief

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao apologise to Dalits for what he called betraying the community

IANS Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Sanjay said Chief Minister KCR "failed" to fulfill the promise to make a Dalit the first chief minister of Telangana. He alleged that KCR also went back on his promise to give three acres of land to every Dalit family.

Sanjay alleged that the lands of Dalits were being encroached in the state. He was talking to reporters after paying tributes to Dr B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at BJP office.

The BJP leader asked didn't KCR take part in Ambedkar Jayanti and Vardhanthi programmes all these years. "Didn't KCR insult Babasaheb by asking to rewrite the Constitution," asked Sanjay.

He said if KCR was sincere about economic empowerment of Dalits, he should release white paper on Dalit Bandhu scheme. He also wanted to know why the BRS government was taking education and medicine away from the poor without providing funds for fee reimbursement and Arogyasri.

On the installation of the 125-feet statue of Ambedkar in Hyderabad, the BJP leader claimed that the statue has seen the light of the day only because BJP raised the issue. He alleged that KCR was only focused on the Secretariat and had stopped work on the statue.

Terming KCR "anti-Dalit", Sanjay said KCR had no right to unveil the statue of Ambedkar as he had insulted the late leader by not participating in his birth and death anniversary programmes in the past and by demanding to re-write the Indian Constitution.

--IANS

ms/svn/

Topics : Telangana | KCR | Dalits in India | BJP

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

