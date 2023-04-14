CBI raids Trinamool MLA's residence regarding teachers' recruitment scam

Another elected legislator of ruling Trinamool Congress has come under the scanner of the CBI probing the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raid and search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA from Murshidabad's Burdwan Assembly constituency, Jiban Krishna Saha.

Sources said at around 1.30 p.m, a team of CBI sleuths escorted by central armed forces personnel reached the residence of the legislator. The central armed forces personnel entered through the main entrance of the residence.

Thereafter, the central agency officials started their raid and search operations, which was on till the time this report was filed. Saha is at the residence now and is also being questioned by the sleuths who are conducting the raid and search operations.

Sources said that in the first few hours of raid operations, the sleuths have already procured some incriminating documents from Saha's residence relating to the recruitment scam.

It is learnt that during the course of its investigation and through questioning of arrested and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, the central agency sleuths came across a local agent named Kaushik Ghosh.

Sources said that Ghosh mainly acted as an agent in Murshidabad district and his task was mainly to arrange for prospective candidates willing to pay hefty amounts of money for getting appointments in state- run schools. From Kaushik Ghosh, the CBI sleuths came to know of the involvement of Saha in the scam.

--IANS

src/shb/