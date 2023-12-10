Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 6,000 aid to people affected by Cyclone Michaung

Sensex (0.44%)
Corporates too joined the bandwagon in extending aid to the state. TVS Motor Company, India's third largest two-wheeler company has donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 6,000 cash aid to people affected by Cyclone Michaung. The amount will be paid in cash to the people, whose livelihood got affected. Owing to Cyclone Michaung, Chennai, and nearby areas like Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts received very heavy rainfall leading to floods, inundation, and damage to life and properties.  

Corporates too joined the bandwagon in extending aid to the state. TVS Motor Company, India’s third largest two-wheeler company has donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the wake of the flooding and damage caused by Cyclone Michaung. “The floods have unleashed severe hardship on the community, and we would like to do our part to support the community," said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, of TVS Motor. “This will augment the tireless efforts of the government and the resilient people of Tamil Nadu to restore normalcy.” TVS Motor will also offer additional service support for its customers in the flood-hit districts of Tamil Nadu.
Andhra Pradesh Oppn questions govt's handling of Cyclone Michaung, drought

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, also donated Rs 3 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund towards relief work and humanitarian aid for the flood-affected areas in the aftermath of the Michaung cyclone.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director, and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are deeply saddened by the havoc caused by the cyclonic storm and the incessant rains that have affected the lives of many people in Chennai and adjoining districts.  While the cyclone has left a trail of destruction, it is very heartening to see the quick response demonstrated by the Government of Tamil Nadu in managing the difficult situation and ensuring that necessary relief measures are undertaken.

Tata, Nissan among automakers assisting Cyclone Michaung-affected customers

"As Tamil Nadu's largest renewable energy company, our commitment to fighting climate change and advancing sustainability for a greener future remains strong and steadfast. We are dedicated to expanding our footprint in the renewable energy sector over the next few years, including energy and molecules, in the most sustainable way possible, with the help of affordable and large-scale energy storage solutions," added Rajeev Karthikeyan, Founder and managing director of Leap Green Energy. The company also contributed Rs 1 crore for the relief operations. 

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 10:12 AM IST

