Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu marks 21st anniversary of 2004 tsunami with silent tributes

Tamil Nadu marks 21st anniversary of 2004 tsunami with silent tributes

The people from 25 affected fishing villages in Nagapattinam district observed the 21st anniversary by taking out silent processions

tsunami

Over 8,000 lives were said to have been lost due to the impact of the tsunami in the state (Photo/Unsplash)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of people gathered at the beaches and offered milk and flowers to the sea, and those from the affected villages in Tamil Nadu took out silent processions on Friday in remembrance of thousands of lives lost during the devastating Tsunami in 2004.

Commemorations were held in Nagapattinam, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, and Chennai coastal areas which were among the worst affected when a massive tidal wave triggered by an undersea earthquake in Indian Ocean off Sumatra, Indonesia, lashed the coastal Tamil Nadu, 21 years ago.

The people from 25 affected fishing villages in Nagapattinam district observed the 21st anniversary by taking out silent processions.

 

Floral tributes were paid at the memorial sites in Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Chennai. Over 8,000 lives were said to have been lost due to the impact of the tsunami in the state.

In Tuticorin, fishermen gathered on the coast and paid their respects and later held a commemoration.

In Chennai, the BJP members joined the people at Pattinampakkam-Srinivasapuram beach and offered milk to the sea. They later distributed food to the local fishermen.

At Vedaranyam, the AIADMK members led by former state minister O S Manian paid floral tributes to the tsunami victims at Arokattuthurai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrives to investigate at the house of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide | (PTI Photo)

IPS officer suicide, 'white-collar' terror bust shake Haryana in 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj, Maha Shivratri, Shivratri

From Maha Kumbh to Vande Mataram at 150: India celebrates culture in 2025

Surya Kant

Mediation being accepted as successful, cost-effective tool: CJI Surya Kant

Zubeen Garg

Assam in 2025: Zubeen Garg's death dominates socio-political landscape

murder

Indian doctoral student shot dead near University of Toronto campus

Topics : Tsunami Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayShyam Dhani Industries IPOAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon