Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tamil Nadu ready to support cyclone affected Sri Lanka: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu ready to support cyclone affected Sri Lanka: CM Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu government is ready to lend a helping hand to cyclone-wrecked Sri Lanka, by providing food and medicine, through the Union government.

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu government is ready to lend a helping hand to cyclone-wrecked Sri Lanka, by providing food and medicine, through the Union government.

Stalin said he has directed Chief Secretary N Muruganandam to form a committee of officials to work in coordination with the Central government in this regard.

Meanwhile, the CM said that steps were taken by the state's Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to safely bring back home passengers from Tamil Nadu stranded in Sri Lanka, and in the first phase, as many as 177 people, including 4 children and 60 women, were brought back to the state on Sunday morning.

 

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families in Sri Lanka, the chief minister said that the Tamil Nadu people shared the grief of the people of the island nation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI extends nationwide SIR process by one week amid ongoing roll updates

CP Radhakrishnan

Research, innovation key to India's rise as tech leader: V-P Radhakrishnan

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta casts vote, urges high turnout in MCD bypolls

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt meets floor leaders of parties ahead of Parliament's Winter session

Rupee

Over 1 mn beneficiaries in J&K get credit worth ₹43,000 cr in H1 FY26

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Cyclone India-Sri Lanka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon