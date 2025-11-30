Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 1 mn beneficiaries in J&K get credit worth ₹43,000 cr in H1 FY26

Over 1 mn beneficiaries in J&K get credit worth ₹43,000 cr in H1 FY26

The official said the meeting was informed that the banks in J&K have disbursed credit of ₹43,017 crore to over 1 million beneficiaries

Rupee

Over 1 million beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir received credit assistance during the first half of the financial year 2025-26.

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Over 1 million beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir received credit assistance during the first half of the financial year 2025-26, with banks disbursing loans worth over Rs 43,000 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The information was given at the 17th meeting of the UT-Level Bankers' Committee (UTLBC) chaired by chief secretary Atal Dulloo here on Saturday to review the performance of banks and financial institutions in providing credit and other banking services during the first quarter and first half of the current financial year 202526, the official said.

The official said the meeting was informed that the banks in J&K have disbursed credit of Rs 43,017 crore to 10.07 lakh beneficiaries during the first half of the current financial year 202526.

 

Dulloo said despite the ups and downs caused by the Pahalgam terror attack followed by cross-border tensions and floods that engulfed J&K between April and September, lending to the priority sector has remained satisfactory.

Agriculture, he said, is a major opportunity, and the banking sector needs to provide appropriate credit to the sector for the economic upliftment of J&K.

Also Read

jammu and kashmir

Cold wave conditions intensify in Kashmir as night temperatures dip

VPN (Image: Pixabay)

VPN services halted in JK's Rajouri for two months over security concerns

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Omar Abdullah hopes December snowfall will revive J&K tourism

Srinagar, clock tower, Srinagar clock tower

Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at -3.9 degrees Celsius

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests Faridabad man for aiding Red Fort car bomber Dr Umar-un Nabi

He urged banks to come forward and provide hassle-free loans under schemes like the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), PM Vishwakarma, Mission YUVA, and Homestays, which have been designed to create self-employment opportunities for the youth.

"There is also a need to improve the CD Ratio of J&K and push credit to Self-Help Groups," he said.

The chief secretary stressed upon the banks to improve lending under the priority sector with special emphasis on segments like agriculture, housing, education, and social infrastructure, which are important for the overall growth of the UT.

He directed banks, especially private sector banks, to improve outreach in unbanked and under-banked pockets of J&K so that banking facilities are made accessible to the people.

He also directed banks to improve enrolment under social security schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Atal Pension Yojana, besides ensuring timely settlement of claims under these schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI extends nationwide SIR process by one week amid ongoing roll updates

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Youth's dedication is greatest key for Viksit Bharat: PM in Mann ki Baat

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

CAG terms Assam budget 2023-24 'unrealistic', questions excessive grants

Accident, road accident

Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Tripura govt signs two skill development MoUs with IIT Delhi, Tata IIS

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir social security credit growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon