Tamil Nadu's Dalit mosaic: Big 4 sub-groups cover 85% of the picture

The Adi Dravida, Pallan, Paraiyan (or Parayan), and Arunthathiyar sub-categories within the Scheduled Castes represent 12.5 million out of the 14.4 million members of the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu.

The 2011 census lists 70 other Scheduled Caste sub-categories, many of which have smaller populations.



According to a Business Standard analysis of census data, there are sizeable variations in education levels and employment within Tamil Nadu.

