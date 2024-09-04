Business Standard
Tamil Nadu's Dalit mosaic: Big 4 sub-groups cover 85% of the picture

In the second of a three-part series, Business Standard looks at sizeable variations in education levels and employment within SC sub-categories in Tamil Nadu

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

The Adi Dravida, Pallan, Paraiyan (or Parayan), and Arunthathiyar sub-categories within the Scheduled Castes represent 12.5 million out of the 14.4 million members of the Dalit community in Tamil Nadu.

 The 2011 census lists 70 other Scheduled Caste sub-categories, many of which have smaller populations.
 
 According to a Business Standard analysis of census data, there are sizeable variations in education levels and employment within Tamil Nadu.
 
 These figures are particularly relevant in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to develop reservation policies for individual sub-categories within the Scheduled Caste community.

