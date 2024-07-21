Business Standard
Haryana suspends internet, SMS for 24 hrs in Nuh ahead of Braj Mandal Yatra

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi

Telecom tower

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

The Haryana government on Sunday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in Nuh district for 24 hours ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.
The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.
"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..," the order read.
The suspension order was given "to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours" through social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
Meanwhile, the Nuh Police said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that the Yatra passes off smoothly.
Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, injured on July 31 last year as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

The same night, a mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam.
At least five people were killed and scores injured in the immediate aftermath of the interfaith clash.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

