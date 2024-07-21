Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Noida spent only 6% of NCAP funds for air pollution control, shows data

Launched in 2019, the NCAP is India's first national effort to set clean air targets, aiming for a 20-30 per cent reduction in PM10 pollution by 2024, with 2017 as the base year

New Delhi, India, air pollution

The 82 cities utilised Rs 831.42 crore of the total Rs 1,616.47 crore allocated, while the 49 cities receiving funding under the 15th Finance Commission spent Rs 5,974.73 crore of the total Rs 8,951 crore allocated. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Noida, one of India's most polluted cities, has used only around 6 per cent of the Rs 21.95 crore it received under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) since 2019, according to government data.
Data released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) showed that 19 out of the 131 cities covered under the NCAP have utilised less than 50 per cent of the funds allocated, and four have used below 25 per cent of the funds received as of May 3.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Launched in 2019, the NCAP is India's first national effort to set clean air targets, aiming for a 20-30 per cent reduction in PM10 pollution by 2024, with 2017 as the base year. The revised target aims for a 40 per cent reduction by 2026, using 2019-20 as the base year.
A total of 46 cities and urban agglomerations spent less than 75 percent of the money received under the programme, either directly from the environment ministry or through the 15th Finance Commission.
Noida in Uttar Pradesh has utilised only Rs 1.43 crore of the Rs 21.95 crore allocated to it for to combatting air pollution.
Bengaluru spent only Rs 68.37 crore of the Rs 535.1 crore received, Nagpur used Rs 17.71 crore of Rs 132.6 crore, and Visakhapatnam spent Rs 26.17 crore of the Rs 129.25 crore it got.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Central govt to deploy team to support Kerala in probing Nipah virus case

SC to hear PIL for court-monitored SIT probe into electoral bonds on Jun 22

Plea in SC seeks stay on re-examination of UGC-NET after it was cancelled

Restoration work underway after landslide claims 10 lives in Uttara Kannada

Delhi riots 2020: HC to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case on Monday

Other cities with low fund utilisation include Pune (26.44 per cent), Gulbarga (27.2 per cent), Vasai-Virar (28.01 per cent), Nashik (28.21 per cent), Kolhapur (28.37 per cent), Vijayawada (29.16 per cent), Angul (29.95 per cent), Jamshedpur (35.78 per cent), Delhi (37.33 per cent), Anantapur (38.39 per cent), Faridabad (38.89 per cent), Durg Bhilainagar (42.31 per cent), Varanasi (46.25 per cent), Ranchi (48.73 per cent), and Jalandhar (48.81 per cent).
A report released by the independent think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Friday said only Rs 6,806 crore (64 per cent) of the total Rs 10,566 crore allocated to the 131 cities since the programme's inception has been utilised as of May 3.
Nearly two-thirds of the funds allocated to 131 cities under the NCAP have been used for dust management, while only 0.61 per cent of the total funds have been used to tackle industrial pollution, 12.63 per cent for vehicular pollution, and 14.51 per cent for biomass burning.
Among the cities covered by the programme, 82 receive direct funding from the MoEFCC, while 42 cities and seven urban agglomerations with population over a million receive funding from the 15th Finance Commission.
The 82 cities utilised Rs 831.42 crore of the total Rs 1,616.47 crore allocated, while the 49 cities receiving funding under the 15th Finance Commission spent Rs 5,974.73 crore of the total Rs 8,951 crore allocated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Samsung in talks with component partners to boost operations in India

Noida Authority raises land allotment prices by 6% in latest board meeting

Noida district admin bans fourteen products of Patanjali, Divya Pharmacy

WATCH: Fire erupts at Noida's popular Logix mall, scary videos emerge

Remove social media post that claimed centipede found in Amul ice cream: HC

Topics : noida pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon