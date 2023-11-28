Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Tamil Nadu to set up footwear park at an outlay of Rs 400 cr: CM Stalin

The industrial project would generate 20,000 new jobs in Ranipet district, he said

MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to set up a footwear manufacturing park at an outlay of Rs 400 crore on a 250-acre land, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.
The industrial project would generate 20,000 new jobs in Ranipet district, he said at an event here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Stalin made those comments after virtually inaugurating a footwear manufacturing facility set up at an investment of Rs 400 crore by JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd at Eraiyur in Perambalur district, about 250-km south of Chennai.
Observing that the government has implemented several projects in the leather and footwear industries during the last two years, he said following the release of a footwear and leather products policy in 2022 there have been developmental changes in these sectors.
"By witnessing such growth, it gives me the confidence to say that the day is not far in achieving the USD 1 trillion economy by 2030."

Tamil Nadu should further strengthen its position in the leather and footwear sectors. "The government is taking several initiatives in its push to garner investments in this sector. In Panapakkam, Ranipet district, it has been planned to set up a footwear manufacturing park spread across 250 acres at an investment of Rs 400 crore. This will generate 20,000 jobs," he said.
Through public-private partnerships, Stalin said the government also planned to set up industrial parks on 50-acre land for the leather and footwear industries in Tamil Nadu.
On the inauguration of a new facility, Stalin said it showcased the benefits of the government's efforts to attract investments in backward districts. Through the factory in Eraiyur, 20,000 jobs will be created benefitting the people in Perambalur and neighbouring districts, particularly women, he said.

Also Read

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

Tamil Nadu: Acid tank at Ranipet chemical plant bursts open, no casualties

Stalin announces financial assistance for Balasore train accident victims

Stalin finds fault with Twitter for blocking NTK leaders' accounts

Delimitation is a swinging sword aimed at South Indian states: MK Stalin

30-plus countries to participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit starting tomorrow

HC imposes Rs 2 lakh as costs on Ashneer Grover over posts on BharatPe

CM M K Stalin inaugurates JR One Kothari Footwear unit in Tamil Nadu

Chhattisgarh polls: Major issue in 2018, liquor ban a non-starter this time

'Make in UP' push: Special enclaves for women entrepreneurs on the cards

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Footwear manufacturers leather and footwear industry

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon