CM M K Stalin inaugurates JR One Kothari Footwear unit in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated JR One Kothari Footwear on Tuesday, at State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu’s (SIPCOT) Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur District. The unit will produce Crocs brand of footwear.

In the first phase, the Kothari group had invested Rs. 400 crore in the plant, which will provide jobs for 4,000 people. By 2028, the Group plans to invest an additional Rs 2,440 crore, generating jobs for 29,500 people.

“The favourable environment for investments and ease of doing business are the most important reasons, which people can witness for themselves,” the Chief Minister said.

Sharing that he felt “doubly delighted” to be speaking at the inaugural event of the footwear park for which he had laid the foundation stone one year back, while also inaugurating the Eraiyur SIPCOT Park, the Chief Minister said all development projects were aimed at increasing job opportunities. The government’s target is to consolidate Tamil Nadu’s position in leather and footwear, apart from strengthening this sector further. With this motivation, the government had implemented several schemes since coming to power, the Chief Minister said.

“You are all aware that since we unveiled the Tamil Nadu Footwear and Leather Products Policy, 2022, there have been many initiatives, and the sector has seen drastic changes. This development is there for all to see. Witnessing such a growth, our belief of Tamil Nadu achieving its target of becoming a $ 1 trillion economy before 2030 is further strengthened,” the Chief Minister said.

He said a footwear manufacturing park had been planned at Panapakkam in Ranipet district with an outlay of Rs. 400 crore over 250 acres. This park will generate employment for 20,000 people, the Chief Minister said. The government, he said, had also created ready-to-occupy non-leather footwear green clusters in association with SIPCOT, State Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), along with private firms through a ‘public-private partnership’ model.

The manufacturing plant inaugurated on Tuesday was key to growth of Perambalur region and employment opportunities in the district and surrounding areas, especially for women, he said. Tamil Nadu’s model of scattered and uniform growth had received global appreciation and applause. This model was ideal for development of backward districts. The Chief Minister said that the opening of this footwear manufacturing plant had sowed hope in investors' minds.

The Chief Minister said the crowning glory of the government’s efforts for growth would be the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet to be held at Chennai in January. “The summit is being organised along with companies like yours. Companies from all over the world will be attending the summit and today’s inauguration of the ultra-modern plant gives me great happiness,” the Chief Minister said.