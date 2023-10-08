close
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrives in India on State visit

Tanzanian President

Picture: ANI @ X | On October 10, Tanzanian President will participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi. She will depart from India on October 11

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday arrived in Delhi on a State visit to India. Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi received her in New Delhi.
She was welcomed with a traditional folk dance performance at the airport. Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that it is Samia Suluhu Hassan's first visit to India after assuming office.
In a post shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "Giving a fresh impetus to - ties. President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania arrives on a State Visit to India. This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President. Warmly welcomed by MoS @EduMinOfIndia @Annapurna4BJP at the airport."
Samia Suluhu Hassan visited India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. On Monday, she will meet President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ministry of External Affairs in a press release stated, "During her stay in New Delhi, President Samia Suluhu Hassan will meet with the President. She will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and thereafter will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Prime Minister. A state banquet will also be hosted by President in the honor of President Samia Suluhu Hassan."
On October 10, Tanzanian President will participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi. She will depart from India on October 11.

MEA in the press release stated a Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after more than 8 years. According to MEA, Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit will further invigorate and strengthen the "historic and friendly relations" between India and Tanzania.
On Saturday, Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba has said that during Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's India visit, the two countries will elevate their defence relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
"In this visit, we will elevate our relationships to a comprehensive strategic partnership with four pillars. One is a development corporation. Two, maritime security, three, defence corporation and four, trade investment..." the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs Minister told ANI.
"In defence, there are many areas and we have been working with the Indian defence sector for a while now in terms of training, and exchange of knowledge. Hardware will be part of the future arrangement. There is a foundation of cooperation and it's part of the four pillars of strategic partnership we want to have with India," he added.
While speaking on the IIT Campus in Zanzibar, Makamba said: "It is very very significant as you know the IIT is a very reputable institution in India. It has produced world-class renowned technology entrepreneurs. The willingness of India to open this...is very important for us."
He further said, "It is a leap of faith for India to do this. We appreciate the significance and symbolic value of this that India is keen on exporting its model of success in creating engineers, technicians and technology entrepreneurs. It is very important for us as it is in line with our development objectives.

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

