close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Money laundering case: SC to hear Satyendar Jain's bail plea on October 9

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case lodged against him

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks for spinal surgery, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case lodged against him.
A bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Bela M Trivedi will continue hearing the petition of Satyendar Jain and co-accused Ankush Jain.
On September 25, the top court, while extending the interim bail of Jain till October 9, asked him to not make the pendency of the proceedings before the apex court a ruse to delay the trial in the case.
The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that the AAP leader was seeking repeated adjournments in the trial court on the ground that his bail plea was pending before the apex court. The probe agency has alleged that Jain has taken as many as 16 dates from the trial court.
The Supreme Court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks for spinal surgery, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. On September 12, it extended till September 25 the interim bail of Jain in the case.
The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had arrested Jain based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11

SC extends Satyendar Jain's bail till July 24 in money laundering case

Satyendar Jain's bail extended by 5 weeks by SC in money laundering case

Money laundering case: SC extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail till Sept 1

Concerned over Satyendar Jain's health condition, Kejriwal attacks Centre

ITBP rescues 56 civilians stranded in North Sikkim's flash flood

Govt clears appointments of 12 executive directors for state-owned banks

Stranded in Israel after Hamas attacks, actor Nushrratt on her way home

Our responsibility to keep students stress-free: Min on Kota suicides

Balasore tragedy: Unclaimed bodies to be disposed in scientific manner

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Satyendar Jain money laundering case Money laundering Supreme Court

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon