Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

Tata Memorial Hospital receives bomb threat email, turns out to be hoax

The email sent to the hospital's official email ID stated that there was a bomb on the premises and patients needed to be saved, an official from Bhoiwada police station said

Hospitals, hospitals in India

The police are in the process of registering a first information report, and further probe is underway | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tata Memorial Hospital here received an email about a bomb on the premises on Friday morning, but it turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found, police said.

The email sent to the hospital's official email ID stated that there was a bomb on the premises and patients needed to be saved, an official from Bhoiwada police station said.

He said the police swung into action and searched the premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

The police are in the process of registering a first information report, and further probe is underway, the official added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi conveys felicitations to Pope Leo XIV from people of India

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh reviews security situation with CDS, 3 service chiefs

Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat CM meets officials of armed forces, extends full cooperation

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Police, Coast Guard and Navy on alert mode in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Imgae

Fact Check: Govt debunks Pak's claims of striking India's S-400 system

Topics : Tata Memorial Hospital Bomb Threat Calls Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayICAI Postpones CA ExamHigh Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon